Nearly 4,000 attended postponed Michael Stanley/Donnie Iris concert

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Mother Nature cooperated Saturday, and the Michael Stanley and the Resonators and Donnie Iris and the Cruisers concert, scheduled to be the first official event at the new Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on June 15, finally happened.

The June concert was postponed because of predicted severe thunderstorms. But Saturday’s enthusiastic crowd of nearly 4,000 revelers were treated to sunny skies and near perfect weather.

Among the crowd were a family of die-hard fans who were rained out June 15 but returned from Bonaire, Ga., for Saturday’s performance.

Richard Geister, originally of Austintown and retired from the Air Force, and his wife, Linda, brought several members of their family to the event. Among them were their daughter, Marissa Geister, and their granddaughter, Lillian, 7, who when asked if she likes Michael Stanley, said: “Papa plays him in the car.” Also with the Geisters were Karen Carter of Columbus and her son, Dylan.

“We had tickets for the rained-out concert, which was supposed to be my birthday present,” said Lisa Kauffman of Columbiana, who said Saturday she is a fan of both bands.

For Neil and Rose Coots of Niles, who also saved their tickets from the rained-out concert, Saturday was a night out with Tina and Patrick Johnson of Girard.

Rich Cantanzriti, originally of Youngstown, now living in the Cleveland area, was at the concert with family and friends. He said he’s a big fan of Donnie Iris, whom he first saw when the band came to Youngstown State University in the 1980s when he was a student there.

Bruce Timko of Girard, and his wife, Denise, said they are fans of the Michael Stanley Band. “The last time I saw him I was a senior in high school,” Timko said.

Another gift that was rained out in June was presented Saturday. Natasha Mazzella, 23, of Vienna, had originally given her mother, Dawn Mazzella, of Vienna, tickets to the concert for Mother’s Day.

Phoebe Breckenridge, marketing and sales coordinator for JAC Management, which manages the amphitheater, said next Friday’s headliner is Brett Eldredge, an up-and-coming country singer. The opening act is the Styles Haury Band of Medina.