MILESTONES

LEADERSHIP

Lisa-Marie Napoli, formerly of Youngstown, is now director of Indiana University’s Political and Civic Engagement Program in Bloomington, Ind.

She joined PACE at its inception and has led the curricular content development as senior lecturer and also director of the internship program. She specializes in the research and practice of conflict management, civil discourse and deliberative democracy.

Napoli earned her doctoral degree in public affairs at Indiana University, a master of public policy and management degree and a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University in Athens.

She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1987 and is the daughter of Anthony and Margaret Napoli of Youngstown.

LAWYERS

Madison Kai Groner, daughter of Jim and Erin Groner of Petersburg, has earned her juris doctor degree from the University of Akron School of Law. She received her diploma during the May commencement ceremony. She received a bachelor’s degree in human-resources management from Youngstown State University in 2016.

