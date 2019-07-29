Fire at Canfield plaza likely a total loss

STAFF REPORT

CANFIELD

Fire of undetermined cause Sunday severely damaged the Summit Plaza at 4373 Boardman-Canfield Road (U.S. Route 224) and Summit Street in Canfield.

Active businesses in the plaza, including Toula’s Bridal and Formal Wear, a beauty shop and an auto dealership, sustained smoke damage. The sign for Sunkiss Tanning is still there but the business has been closed for some time, said Don Hutchison, chief of the Cardinal Joint Fire District.

The fire was reported at about noon. and there were no injuries, said the fire chief.

However, Hutchison said the building is probably a total loss, but a financial loss had not be determined as of Sunday.

Hutchison said a new nearby water tower provided excellent water pressure and enabled firefighters to preserve part of the building. Several fire departments assisted Cardinal Joint Fire District personnel in fighting the blaze.

Hutchison said local fire inspectors investigated the fire for a cause, and were to return Monday to continue searching for a cause. Officials are also looking at pictures sent to the department and are taking statements from witnesses.