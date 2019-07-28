CORRECTION


July 28, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

CORRECTION

In a story on Page A1 of Saturday’s edition about the death of Rev. Morris W. Lee on Friday, one survivor was inadvertently omitted. Rev. Lee also is survived by his wife, Beverly.

Verifiable errors, omissions and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000