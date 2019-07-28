CORRECTION
CORRECTION
In a story on Page A1 of Saturday’s edition about the death of Rev. Morris W. Lee on Friday, one survivor was inadvertently omitted. Rev. Lee also is survived by his wife, Beverly.
Verifiable errors, omissions and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 3, 2014 midnight
CORRECTION
- February 8, 2015 midnight
CORRECTION
- July 10, 2007 midnight
A photo caption on Page A1 of Sunday’s edition incorrectly reported the number of vehicles
- July 21, 2012 midnight
CORRECTION
- September 18, 2017 midnight
CORRECTION
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.