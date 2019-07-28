Convicted Trumbull killer goes to Supreme Court for appeal
COLUMBUS
The attorney for Austin T. Burke of Bristolville, who was sentenced to 58 years to life in prison in 2018 for killing a Warren man and leaving his body in a remote Bristol Township location, has appealed his case to the Ohio Supreme Court.
Burke, 19 at the time of the crimes, was convicted in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court of killing Brandon Sample, 22, robbing the Cortland Pizza Joe’s restaurant a short time later and possessing a plastic knife in the Trumbull County jail while awaiting trial.
The appeal follows a decision by the Warren-based 11th District Court of Appeals affirming Burke’s convictions and sentence.
The newest appeal again raises questions of whether cell tower location evidence — used at Burke’s trial that suggested Burke’s movements the day of the murder — should have been admissable at trial.
Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- September 27, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Prosecutors say high court ruling doesn’t overturn Bristol murder conviction
- July 19, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Attorney gets more time to appeal Trumbull murder conviction, cites ‘seismic’ supreme-court ruling
- March 7, 2006 midnight
Killer loses appeal in 11th District Court
- May 21, 2019 midnight
Murder, robbery convictions upheld against Bristolville man
- September 26, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Prosecutors tell court phone data collected legally in conviction of Austin Burke
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.