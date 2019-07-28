Blood Drives


July 28, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4500 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, 1 to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Walgreens, 600 S. Mecca Street, Cortland, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, 8747 Squires Lane NE, Warren, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Das Dutch Village Inn, 50 state Route 14, Columbiana, 2 to 7 p.m.

Donnell Ford Lincoln of Salem, 152 Continental Drive, Salem, 1 to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 state Route 46, New Waterford, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

