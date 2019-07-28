Blood Drives
Blood Drives
MONDAY
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4500 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, 1 to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Walgreens, 600 S. Mecca Street, Cortland, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, 8747 Squires Lane NE, Warren, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Das Dutch Village Inn, 50 state Route 14, Columbiana, 2 to 7 p.m.
Donnell Ford Lincoln of Salem, 152 Continental Drive, Salem, 1 to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 state Route 46, New Waterford, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 21, 2002 midnight
BLOOD DRIVES
- September 30, 2018 midnight
Blood Drives
- July 22, 2018 midnight
Blood Drives
- December 24, 2005 midnight
Blood DrivesDecember 25 to 31
- July 24, 2004 midnight
Blood Drives
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.