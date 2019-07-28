Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Ashley and Curtis Brown, Petersburg, girl, July 26.
Casey and Samuel Court, Girard, girl, July 26.
Linda Stuller and Carlos Tomas, Damascus, girl, July 26.
Dyandria and Dandre Rushton, Canfield, girl, July 26.
Asia Tarver and Kayon Hicks, Youngstown, boy, July 26.
Shawna Conn, Youngstown, boy, July 26.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Brittney Zemko and Christopher Ward, Warren, boy, July 23.
Kashinda and Christopher Carter, Warren, girl, July 24.
Tera Snider and Stephen Wilson, Warren, boy, July 24.
Laura and Michael Bloom, Warren, girl, July 24.
Amanda and Ryan Kellerman, Warren, boy, July 25.
Skye and Roland Lewis, Warren, boy, July 25.
Justine and Zachary Velez, Williams, Va., boy, July 25.
Amber Collar and Adam Stainbrook, Masury, girl, July 25.
Victoria and Jacob O’Malley, Newton Falls, boy, July 25.
Laurencia and Dan Calai, Warren, girl, July 26.
Andrea Thompson and Jeffrey Westcott, Geneva, girl, July 26.
