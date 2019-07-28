METRO DIGEST || Tips to avoid disease from fleas, ticks, mosquitoes

Avoiding disease from fleas, ticks. mosquitoes

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Board of Health reminds the public that summer is a peak time for the spread of diseases from mosquitoes, ticks and fleas, especially after periods of heavy rains. The Centers for Disease Control offers these tips to help ensure protection:

Wear an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect-repellent.

Cover up at dusk and dawn.

Use air conditioning and screening for windows.

Perform checks on entire body (also on pets), tumble dry clothing on high heat for 10 minutes and shower within two hours of returning indoors.

Anyone who believes they are ill due to mosquito, tick or flea bites should contact their primary-care physician or visit a local medical center.

Day camp for kids

CANFIELD

Mahoning County Cloverbud Day Camp will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Canfield Fairgrounds, Greenford Ruritans Building, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road.

This jungle-themed camp, intended for children between the age of 5 and 8, will have STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities, arts and crafts and games to play throughout the day.

All campers will have a full day of activities and will get to bring their crafts home.

Registration cost is $10, which must be mailed or dropped off at the Mahoning County Extension office by Monday. For information, contact the Extension at 330-533-5538.

Parents Day event

YOUNGSTOWN

Alta Head Start and Parents Forum Youngstown will have a “Respect For Parents Day” community event from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Covelli Centre on Front Street downtown. Also, free 30-minute parent-and-child craft activity programs on the theme of “balance in our lives” will take place at 10 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Michael’s craft store, 365 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman.

The organizations are working to increase the emotional awareness of parents.

Warner Road detour

HARTFORD

Warner Road, between state Route 305 and Cadwallader Sonk Road at Hartford No. 1 bridge, will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for soil borings, the Trumbull County Engineer’s office announceed. The recommended detour route is west on Route 305, south on Sodom Hutchings Road and east on King Graves Road.

Failing charter schools in Ohio get a reprieve

COLUMBUS (AP)

Dozens of Ohio charter schools at risk of closing unless they get higher grades on their forthcoming 2019 state report cards are receiving at least a one-year reprieve under the new state budget. Previously those schools were to be shut down if they received an overall grade of F twice in a three-year span. Now they’ll be closed if they get poor grades for three straight years – meaning none must close under the rules this year.

The Columbus Dispatch reported the change offers a reprieve for up to 52 at-risk charter schools and gives them an additional year to show improvement. It was among several changes in the budget designed to help charter schools avoid penalties.