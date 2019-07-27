Surplus food/clothing


July 27, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food/clothing

Temple Emmanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 108 W. Indianola, Youngstown. Food and clothing giveaway, 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Participants need to bring proper identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

