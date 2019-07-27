POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

July 19

Menacing: Police issued a criminal-trespassing warning to a Struthers man, 65, after a teller with Cortland Banks, 890 W. Liberty St., reported having learned secondhand from a worker at another branch that the man had threatened to harm the Hubbard employee when a check he tried to cash was denied.

Criminal mischief: Officers received a complaint that rocks had been thrown at a residence in the 300 block of Scott Street after someone had left the area in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee.

LIBERTY

July 19

Arrest: While dealing with a problem between neighbors in the 200 block of Dailey Avenue, police charged Michael E. Stracener, 56, of nearby Parkwood Drive, Liberty, with aggravated menacing, criminal trespassing and using a weapon while intoxicated. Shortly after resolving a problem related to Stracener’s dogs, officers saw him walking aggressively toward the neighbor with a firearm in his pants; he also was found with a knife in his pocket, a report showed.

Threats: A Liberty woman alleged her former boyfriend likely was the one who had sent threatening text messages to her and her daughter, of Austintown.

Theft: Brenda L. Marcano, 42, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan several hot-food items while in Giant Eagle, 4700 Belmont Ave. Marcano, of Plazaview Court, Youngstown, also was wanted on a probation-violation warrant.

July 20

Assault: A Youngstown man alleged that while at a relative’s Michigan Avenue home, his niece attacked him, then threw bottles of alcoholic beverages at the accuser, striking him above the left eye.

Child endangerment: Summonses were to be given to the parents of two children, one of whom a witness reported seeing crying while crossing the street in the 700 block of Colonial Drive. Police found the other youngster alone and in distress in the nearby residence before the parents returned a short time later, a report stated.

Theft: A Boardman man noticed $50 had been taken from his wallet while he was in a checkout line at a Goldie Road big-box store.

July 22

Arrest: Authorities answered a complaint regarding a panhandler at a Speedway gas station, 4210 Belmont Ave., where they picked up Chadwick E. Jones of Indiana Avenue, Youngstown. Jones, 41, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on a disorderly-conduct charge.

Possible drugs: A housekeeper cleaning a room at a Belmont Avenue motel handed police a small bag that contained a white powder that might be drugs. Lab-test results were pending.

Deception: A Somerset Drive man told officers someone posted an ad on Craigslist regarding a condominium for which he was not authorized to rent, and used a phony account to request a money transfer. During the process, the person obtained the accuser’s Social Security number, he also reported.

Theft: A Sampson Road man discovered a set of work tools, headphones and golf clubs, along with a pair of sunglasses and other items, missing from his unlocked truck.

July 23

Arrest: Mark D. Britt, 42, of West Chalmers Avenue, Youngstown, surrendered on a local warrant.

Theft: A chain saw, two pieces of lawn equipment and a leaf blower were removed from a garage to a home in the 3600 block of St. Andrews Drive. Also, the homeowner reported a pair of sunglasses missing from his vehicle.

July 24

Criminal damaging: Three employees with a Terra Bella Drive business saw that their vehicles had been struck with paintballs.

GIRARD

July 20

Criminal mischief: A Park Avenue man noticed his vehicle’s driver’s-side mirror had been broken.

Fight: Officers responded to a report that several men were fighting one another at Mahoning Country Club Inc., 710 E. Liberty St., where they charged Zachary C. Lias of Arthur Street, Masury, with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after alleging an intoxicated Lias, 25, pushed an officer during the melee. In addition, police had to twice use a stun gun because he refused several times to cooperate, a report indicated.

Criminal mischief: A Woodlawn Avenue woman noticed a front window screen had been tampered with.

July 21

Drugs: A man was to face possible drug-related charges during a traffic stop on South Elruth Avenue after authorities alleged having found a bag with about 0.5 grams of a white powder suspected of being cocaine. In addition, a second bag with about 3 grams of suspected raw marijuana was discovered, a report stated.

July 22

Possible attempted burglary: Police received information that two juveniles, one of whom was on the driveway, may have been trying to enter a garage in the 30 block of Hillside Drive before both fled.

Domestic violence: Brian D. Perrin, 38, of Trumbull Avenue, Girard, faced domestic-violence and criminal-mischief charges after his girlfriend alleged Perrin slapped her in the left eye area and dragged the accuser by her hair, then punched her mouth before breaking a rear window to and leaving in her pickup truck.

July 23

Drugs: A traffic stop on South Randolph Street resulted in charges of drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia against Dylan M. Scott, 19, of Ridgelawn Avenue, Youngstown. Scott had two bags, one each of which contained suspected raw marijuana and a white powder, a report indicated.

Trespassing: Authorities received information that a man was at a North State Street restaurant after he was given a no-trespassing warning because he apparently had been stalking an employee there.

July 24

Drugs: A 15-year-old Girard boy on a bicycle near Ward Avenue received a citation when, authorities alleged, a search turned up a bag with pieces of suspected marijuana.

Theft: A North Avenue woman reported a United Parcel Service package she had left to be picked up was missing from the foyer area of her apartment building.

Threats: The owner of a Girard mobile-home park alleged a resident called her vulgar names and threatened to stab the accuser’s throat.

Curfew violation: While on patrol near Wilson and St. Clair avenues, an officer reported seeing a 16-year-old Girard boy on a bicycle past curfew. He also had two flavored tobacco cigars, a report said.