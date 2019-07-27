Liberty officer who shot would-be robber identified

Staff report

LIBERTY

Liberty police officer George Bednar was the officer involved in the shooting at Home Savings on Thursday. He is on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to Liberty police.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, of Youngstown, attempted to rob the bank while armed with a gun. Bednar was working as off-duty security.

Hawkins did not succeed in taking money from the bank. Gunshots were exchanged, and Bednar shot Hawkins twice; Bednar was not hit.

Hawkins ran through the Belmont Cemetery and was eventually apprehended at the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialties.

He was treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and will be scheduled for arraignment on concealed weapon, felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges once released.

Bednar has been with the department for 23 years.