Union challenges dispatcher’s termination

Staff report

BOARDMAN

The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, the union that represents dispatchers in the Boardman Township Police Department, is challenging the department’s decision to terminate Casey Englebaugh, the union wrote in a news release Friday.

OPBA contends that a Boardman News article about the situation paints Englebaugh as a “problem employee guilty of ‘serious misconduct’ at work.”

“That’s fake news,” OPBA attorney Dominic Saturday is quoted saying in the release. Saturday alleges that Englebaugh was the target of discrimination and retaliation within the department.

The union filed for binding arbitration with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service last week.

The Vindicator has requested Englebaugh’s personnel file.