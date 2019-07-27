BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Aim to show appreciation to drivers at picnic

YOUNGSTOWN

Aim Transportation Solutions is inviting truck drivers and their families to a picnic Sept. 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at the company’s headquarters at 4944 Belmont Ave. to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

The event will feature a cookout as well as hourly drawings for Visa gift cards and activities for children.

One Aim driver will win a new 2019 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV. The winner will be announced via raffle at 4 p.m.

Aim drivers interested in attending the picnic should contact the Director of Recruiting Eleanor Arnold, at 330-759-0438.

Twitter reports strong jump in number of users

SAN FRANCISCO

Twitter is reporting surprisingly strong user numbers and revenue even as it eliminates robotic and fake accounts on its platform.

The company said instances of suspicious behavior and spam dropped by 18 percent during the second quarter when it posted financial results for the second quarter Friday.

But Twitter’s push to cut down on fake accounts costs money, and its adjusted profit fell 36 percent to about $37 million, or 5 cents per share. At the same time, revenue surged 18 percent, to $841 million, far better than the $829 million that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by FactSet.

Twitter’s daily user base rose 14 percent to 139 million. Analysts were expecting 134.7 million daily users.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 23.160.32

Aqua America, 2.13 41.52 0.53

Avalon Holdings,2.500.06

Chemical Bank, 3.3743.430.11Community Health Sys, 2.160.14

Cortland Bancorp, .4423.250.34

Farmers Nat., 2.5914.38 -0.11

First Energy, 3.48 44.060.19

First Niles Fin., 2.478.100.02

Fifth/Third, 3.2030.060.50

FNB Corp., 4.1812.070.18

General Motors, 4.1740.810.06

General Electric, .3910.510.07

Huntington Bank, 4.19 14.620.21

JP Morgan Chase, 2.88116.220.44

Key Corp, 3.9618.500.37

Macy’s, 6.85 22.870.09

Parker Hannifin, 2.11174.89-2.38

PNC, 2.81142.802.05

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.91158.28-0.10

Stoneridge 33.97 0.01

United Comm. Fin., 2.95 9.960.27

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.