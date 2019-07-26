YPD seeks info on car in connection with fatal shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are asking if anyone has information on this vehicle belonging to Kenneth Kimbrough, 38, who was found shot to death Wednesday in a 550 E. Philadelphia Ave. home.

Police believe Kimbrough was shot between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The vehicle was apparently taken and found abandoned Wednesday on Ellenwood Avenue at the old South Side Park.

Anyone with information can call the Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911 or Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal at 330-742-8242 or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.