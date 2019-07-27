White House Council to visit Valley to discuss Opportunity Zones


July 26, 2019 at 2:34p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, Tech Belt Energy and Innovation Center and other regional partners will meet with members of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council to discuss Opportunity Zones on Tuesday, to drive more business and revitalization into low-income areas.

