What the Duce! Scrappers fall

By Dan Hiner

dhiner@vindy.com

Niles

Scrappy and Jade were dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus for “Christmas in July.”

Mahoning Valley reliever Francis Cespedes gift wrapped a fastball for Matt Duce in a 5-2 loss on Friday.

Cespedes pulled a fastball over the Scrappers’ bullpen in right field for a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning. Terry Fuller began the inning with a bloop single down the left-field line, beating the shift.

Duce drove in a run with a single in the ninth for his third RBI of the game.

“I feel like our guys played. They played the whole game and just fell short three runs,” Scrappers manager Dennis Malave said.

Cepedes relieved Liam Jenkins in the seventh. Jenkins allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in six innings pitched. Jenkins struck out a pair.

Scrappers George Valera and Yainer Daiz hit back-to-back solo home runs in the second.

Valera sent a 0-1 pitch just over the right-field corner for his eighth of the season. Daiz hit his first since his call-up over the left-field wall.

“I know if I get on base, [Diaz’s] gonna score me in,” Valera said. “I think he’s one of our best hitters in the organization.

“You’ll see what I’m talking about soon.”

Spikes starter Dalton Roach allowed Valera and Diaz’s home runs. He finished with 10 strikeouts and while allowing five hits and three walks in five innings.

Eric Lex pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save.

Valiant Valera

Valera rolled his ankle on Duce’s single in the ninth. He got to the ball, but dropped it on the warning track. Malave and field umpire Ethan Grosak ran into the outfield.

He stayed in the game after a quick run and a jumping jack.

“I rolled my ankle,” Valera said. “There’s a big hole there. You know ... bad position.”

What Happened to Henderson?

Third baseman Henderson De Oleo was scheduled to start, but was a late scratch.

Henry Pujols replaced De Oleo in the lineup. Word of the lineup change was announced prior to the National Anthem.

Malave said the scratch was not do to an injury and was “a decision we have to make before the games.”

Squandered Scoring Chances

The Scrappers stranded seven runners on base — five in scoring position.

None worse than in the fifth. Billy Wilson walked to start the inning and stole second. A groundout by Ray Delgado forced him to stay, but he tried to take third during Valera’s at-bat.

Valera swung at the first pitch and flied out to center field. Diaz followed with a groundout.

It was the Scrappers’ last chance with a runner in scoring position.

“Yeah, [hitting with runners in scoring position] is definitely an area we’re gonna continue to get better and work on — continue to execute our plans and swinging at the pitches that we can drive,” Malave said.

Busted Broom

The Scrappers have swept a three-game sweep this season.

Mahoning Valley took a two-game series with the Batavia Muckdogs on June 16-17.

Thursday’s game was the first time this season the Scrappers entered a series finale after winning the first two games.