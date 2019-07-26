Union challenges dispatcher's dismissal in Boardman
BOARDMAN
The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, the union that represents dispatchers in the Boardman Township Police Department, is challenging the department’s decision to terminate Casey Englebaugh, the union wrote in a news release.
OPBA contends that a Boardman News article about the situation paints Englebaugh as a “problem employee.”
“That’s fake news,” OPBA attorney Dominic Saturday is quoted saying in the release.
The union filed for binding arbitration with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service last week.
