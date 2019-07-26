Trump defends rapper charged with assault

STOCKHOLM

A Swedish prosecutor on Thursday charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month, in a case that has drawn the attention of fellow recording artists as well as U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump responded with two sharply-worded tweets, calling on Sweden to “Treat Americans fairly!” and criticizing Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, whom he had personally lobbied, “for being unable to act.”

“Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM,” Trump added. “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky.”

Mikael Lindstrom, a spokesman for Lofven, responded to Trump by emphasizing the independence of the Swedish judicial system. “In Sweden everyone is equal before the law,” Lindstrom said.

“The Government is not allowed, and will not attempt, to influence the legal proceedings, which are now ongoing.”

Financier Epstein found injured in jail

NEW YORK

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was found on the floor of his jail cell with bruises on his neck early this week while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

It was not clear whether the injuries were self-inflicted or from an assault, said the person, who was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Epstein, 66, was treated and, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, remains in custody at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. Jail records obtained by the AP show no indication he was taken to a hospital.

In a statement, the bureau gave no other details and would not comment on Epstein’s condition.

Settlement reached in suit against Cosby

LOS ANGELES

Model and TV personality Janice Dickinson on Thursday called a settlement in her defamation lawsuit against the now- imprisoned Bill Cosby a victory that brings a measure of justice, but that in the end is only a partial help.

“In reality, nothing can erase the experience and memory of an assault,” Dickinson said at a news conference. “Jail is where he belongs. There are not enough years left for him to pay for what he has done to so many, many women.”

Dickinson’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said the case was settled for an “epic” amount, though the terms of the agreement keep the exact figure confidential.

“Janice will be fully and fairly compensated for being branded a liar,” Bloom said.

The deal allows Dickinson to continue to speak out against Cosby. “Sisters, my advice to you is never, ever give up ever; tell your story and stand up for your rights,” she said.

Associated Press