Tickets on sale for Five Finger Death Punch
YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets are now on sale for the Nov. 27 concert by Five Finger Death Punch at the Covelli Centre.
Tickets are $79.50, $69.50 and $49.50 and available at ticketmaster.com (fees apply) and the Covelli box office.
Opening acts for the hard-rock show are Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire from the Gods.
