Teen indicted in MCCTC threats

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a teen accused of threatening the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center earlier this year.

Anthony James Kaczmark, 18, of Maplecrest Drive in Austintown, was indicted on felony charges of inducing panic and making false alarms.

According to police, Kaczmark called MCCTC on Feb. 27 threatening gun violence and the presence of a bomb in a backpack.

After the threats were made, MCCTC was placed on lockdown, and officers from several departments responded. No bomb was found.

The case was referred to the county’s Mental Health Court but application by that court to hear the matter was denied July 17 because it was found the “defendant is not appropriate for the court.” No further explanation was given.

Kaczmark has been free on $20,000 bond while the case is pending.

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Jessica Lynne Duncil, 36, Pine Street, Leetonia, possessing drug-abuse instruments, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of a drug paraphernalia,

Braylon Black, Hanley Avenue, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dewaylon Bruton, 35, Hillman Street, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, selling, purchasing distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, and falsification with forfeiture specifications.

Cortland H. Penny, 35, Harmon Lane, Campbell, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business and assault.

Alexander Zack Blandon, 56, High Street, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm with firearm specifications.

Edward C. Frazier, 66, Wick Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Sarah J. Tunnat, 24, Woodside Road, Salem, receiving stolen property and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Frank Sackela, 35, Woodhurst Drive, Austintown, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Kimberly S. Randolph, 48, Stambaugh Avenue, Farrell, Pa., possession of cocaine, possessing drug-abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor D. Phifer, 21, Falls Avenue, promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

Margaret Renee Delligatti, 30, c/o Mahoning County jail, theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property.

Robert G. Swan, 53, c/o Mahoning County jail, theft.

Thomas S. Steinhelfer, 19, Wilson Sharpsville Road, Cort-land, aggravated possession of drugs.

Walter W. Wright, 37, Bedford Heights, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Kevin Hopes, 34, Washington Avenue, Girard, nonsupport of dependents.

William P. Brown, 37, c/o Mahoning County jail, three counts of harassment with a bodily substance, vandalism and disrupting public services.

Clifford A. Atkinson, 43, c/o Mahoning County jail, assault, intimidation and two counts of arson.