Surplus food


July 26, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food

Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, various commodities, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday for those living in ZIP codes 44509, 44511 and 44515. Participants must bring identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

