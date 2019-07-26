Man found dead after car fire

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who was found shot to death Wednesday in a South Side home was discovered after his car was burned at another location, reports said.

Kenneth Kimbrough, 38, was found about 12:30 p.m. inside his 550 E. Philadelphia Ave. home, dead from a gunshot wound. Police are investigating the death as a homicide, which would make it the city’s 13th this year.

Kimbrough was found after a friend spotted his car on fire on Ellenwood Avenue near the former South Side Park.

After checking to see if he was inside, the friend raced to Kimbrough’s home and found all the doors open and Kimbrough sitting in a chair dead from a gunshot wound.

Fire investigators are looking into the car fire.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Thursday.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Kimbrough in June on charges of intimidation, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business.

The case was bound over from municipal court for charges filed June 1 by Youngstown police. He had been free on $22,500 bond he posted after his arraignment in municipal court.

The city had 26 homicides in 2018, and nine homicides at this time last year.

Of the 13 homicides in 2019, arrests have been made in four cases, and there are suspects in two others, with one of those cases possibly being self-defense, police said.