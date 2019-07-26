Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 22.85-0.71
Aqua America, .20 40.98 0.14
Avalon Holdings,2.44-0.01
Chemical Bank, .2843.320.38
Community Health Sys, .212.03-0.06
Cortland Bancorp, .1123.23-0.77
Farmers Nat., .0714.49-0.11
First Energy, .36 43.870.25
Fifth/Third, .1629.56-0.10
First Niles Financial, .058.100.02
FNB Corp., .1211.87-0.19
General Motors, .3840.75-0.13
General Electric, .1210.43-0.25
Huntington Bank, .11 14.410.07
JP Morgan Chase, .56115.71-1.12
Key Corp, .1118.12-0.32
Macy’s, .38 22.77-0.48
Parker Hannifin, .76177.29-0.96
PNC, .75140.84-0.49
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88158.32-0.85
Stoneridge 33.91 0.32
United Comm. Fin., .06 9.680.07
Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 27, 2018 midnight
Selected local stocks
- March 31, 2016 midnight
Selected local stocks
- May 26, 2016 midnight
Selected local stocks
- January 9, 2016 midnight
Selected local stocks
- June 29, 2018 midnight
Selected local stocks
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.