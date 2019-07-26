Selected local stocks


July 26, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 22.85-0.71

Aqua America, .20 40.98 0.14

Avalon Holdings,2.44-0.01

Chemical Bank, .2843.320.38

Community Health Sys, .212.03-0.06

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.23-0.77

Farmers Nat., .0714.49-0.11

First Energy, .36 43.870.25

Fifth/Third, .1629.56-0.10

First Niles Financial, .058.100.02

FNB Corp., .1211.87-0.19

General Motors, .3840.75-0.13

General Electric, .1210.43-0.25

Huntington Bank, .11 14.410.07

JP Morgan Chase, .56115.71-1.12

Key Corp, .1118.12-0.32

Macy’s, .38 22.77-0.48

Parker Hannifin, .76177.29-0.96

PNC, .75140.84-0.49

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88158.32-0.85

Stoneridge 33.91 0.32

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.680.07

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900