Ryan on the campaign trail in South Carolina


July 26, 2019 at 5:04p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, is campaigning today and Saturday in South Carolina.

Today in South Carolina, which in the early primary state, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, picked up the endorsements of Fletcher Smith, a former state representative who served as Joe Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign co-chairman, and Brandon Brown, who was a deputy political director on that same Biden campaign.

