Prep for Greater Youngstown Italian Festival will close streets

YOUNGSTOWN

In preparation for the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival, various downtown streets will be closed.

Starting at midnight Wednesday until 6 a.m. Aug. 5, Phelps to Walnut streets, and Commerce to Boardman streets will be closed. Also, there will be a parking ban from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Aug. 5 on Commerce Street from Phelps to Champion streets.

The festival is Aug. 2 to 4.