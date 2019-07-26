Nonviolence Parade and Rally planned for Oct. 6

YOUNGSTOWN — The Ninth Annual Nonviolece Parade and Rally is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. and will begin at the corner of Wick Avenue and Wood Street before proceeding downtown to the Covelli Center.

The parade will kick off Ohio Nonviolence Week, which runs from Oct. 6 to 12.

Those wishing to participate by walking, driving a vehicle or creating a float can register online at ohiononviolence.com, emailing Penny Wells at pennywwells@sbcglobal.net or calling Wells at 330-207-4467.