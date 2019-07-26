MGM to remove six-pointed star from security uniforms
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Casino operator MGM Resorts International said Tuesday that an inquiry by a weekly Cleveland newspaper has prompted the company to begin removing a six-pointed star logo from the yellow shirts of security guards that a casino guest said “screams” the star Nazi Germany forced Jews to wear.
The Cleveland Jewish News pursued the story after a woman noticed the logo, which includes a circle and the MGM lion, at MGM Northfield Park outside Cleveland.
June Scharf, of Mayfield Heights, told the Jewish News she has family who died in the Holocaust. She said she was “dumbfounded” when she saw the logo, which resembles a Jewish star, while attending a comedy show at the casino July 13.
Debra DeShong, vice president for corporate communications for Nevada-based MGM Resorts, told the newspaper it’s committed to changing the logo.
