Youngstown man tries but fails to rob Liberty bank
Staff report
LIBERTY
Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, of Youngstown, faces gun, felonious assault and aggravated-robbery charges after police said he attempted to rob the Home Savings Bank on Belmont Avenue on Thursday morning.
Hawkins did not take any money, police say, but he exchanged gunshots with a uniformed Liberty police officer who was working as an off-duty security guard for the bank. Hawkins was hit twice, and fled to the nearby Belmont Cemetery.
The officer was not hit.
Police eventually apprehended Hawkins in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialties.
He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with serious but stable injuries, police said.
Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers canvassed the cemetery and Jimmy’s for evidence.
A gun was recovered at the scene, as well as a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a hat.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with the officer-involved shooting investigation.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 25, 2019 10:50 a.m.
UPDATE | Man in custody after attempted robbery at Liberty bank
- November 16, 2013 midnight
METRO DIGEST || First Place robbed; police investigating
- July 22, 2019 5:53 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING FRIDAY
- December 22, 2016 11:09 p.m.
Have you seen this car?
- July 26, 2019 4:59 a.m.
TODAY'S VINDICATOR HEADLINES
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.