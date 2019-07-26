Youngstown man tries but fails to rob Liberty bank

Staff report

LIBERTY

Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, of Youngstown, faces gun, felonious assault and aggravated-robbery charges after police said he attempted to rob the Home Savings Bank on Belmont Avenue on Thursday morning.

Hawkins did not take any money, police say, but he exchanged gunshots with a uniformed Liberty police officer who was working as an off-duty security guard for the bank. Hawkins was hit twice, and fled to the nearby Belmont Cemetery.

The officer was not hit.

Police eventually apprehended Hawkins in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialties.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with serious but stable injuries, police said.

Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers canvassed the cemetery and Jimmy’s for evidence.

A gun was recovered at the scene, as well as a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a hat.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with the officer-involved shooting investigation.