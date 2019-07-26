Mall changes ahead

BOARDMAN

Washington Prime Group, the company that owns Southern Park Mall, has finalized a letter of intent with a national fitness operator.

In a statement, the developer reiterated the former Sears building will be repositioned into an exterior-facing, lifestyle-oriented space.

Green space will be developed adjacent to the recently renovated Cinemark theater.

DeWine to speak

BOARDMAN

Gov. Mike DeWine will be the keynote speaker at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s Salute to Business event Aug. 29.

The event at Mr. Anthony’s will recognize Valley businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries, preview the upcoming Youngstown State University football season and kick off the Canfield Fair.

The cost is $30 for members and $40 for prospective members. Advanced registration must be received by Aug. 23.

Pizza Joe’s 25th

LIBERTY

The Pizza Joe’s on Gypsy Lane is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The store opened in the Union Square Plaza in 1994, and moved to its current location in 2004.

“I’ve always lived in Liberty, so to grow my family and business here has been so rewarding. It’s a great pleasure to have the overwhelming community support and watch my neighbors, teachers, classmates become my customers over the years,” said Gene Longo, manager of the Gypsy Lane Pizza Joe’s.

N. Korea: Missile test was ‘solemn warning’ to S. Korea

TOKYO

North Korea says its latest missile test that included a new type of a tactical guided weapon was meant as a “solemn warning” to South Korea over its weapons development and plans to hold military exercises with the U.S.

The message today was carried on state media and released in the name of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It was directed to “South Korean military warmongers” and comes as U.S. and North Korean officials struggle to set up working-level talks after a recent meeting on the Korean border between Kim and President Donald Trump seemed to provide a breakthrough in stalled nuclear negotiations.

North Korea is infuriated over U.S.-South Korean plans for drills that the North says are invasion rehearsals and proof of the allies’ hostility to Pyongyang.

Puerto Ricans savor governor’s resignation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

After weeks of flag-waving, cowbell-clanging protests in the streets, Puerto Ricans on Thursday celebrated the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello, even as they debated where the movement should go from here and how to root out the corruption and other chronic problems that fueled the unrest.

Some protesters immediately set their sights next on driving out Rossello’s designated successor as governor, Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez.

The governor’s unprecedented resignation, which came about midnight Wednesday after a series of huge demonstrations, was a big victory for the thousands who took to the streets.

Staff/wire reports