METRO DIGEST

Landmarks for sale

YOUNGSTOWN

Two downtown Youngstown commercial buildings owned by NYO Property Group are listed for sale by Platz Realty Group of Canfield. They are the 48,000-square-foot Erie Terminal building at 112 W. Commerce St., with 40 apartments located above retail space, listed at $6.35 million; and the Flats at Wick, a 53,948-square-foot apartment building at 139 W. Madison Ave. that provides housing for Youngstown State University students, listed at $8.5 million.

Attempted robbery

WARREN

Two young women from Ashtabula County reported that two men threatened them with a gun in an apartment on Roberts Avenue Northwest at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday and ordered them to give them their valuables.

The women said a friend advised them to meet him in a specific apartment, but when they got there, the two males were inside and tried to rob them. The women said their money was in the car.

While they were outside, they were able to tell others they needed help and escaped as the males ran away. Nothing was stolen from them.

The suspects were in their early 20s, one with a blue shirt and black hat and a red backpack that contained a silver handgun. The other was wearing a red windbreaker-type shirt and gray-striped pajama pants.

Judge: Trial to proceed

WARREN

Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court has denied the request for Ryan Rulong to be evaluated for competency to stand trial and ordered the trial to proceed as scheduled Monday.

Rulong, 27, of Howland and Girard, is charged with eight counts of attempted murder and eight counts of felonious assault, accused of injuring four people by shooting into the University at Larchmont tavern in May as he drove past the front of the business.

His attorney cited a diagnosis of severe and persistent mental illness as among the reasons for evaluating Rulong, but the judge said he “inquired extensively with the defendant” and “finds no sufficient [sign or indication] of incompetency to justify the ordering of a competency evaluation.”

2 arrested after robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested two men and recovered a gun after a man was robbed Thursday at a Steel Street bar after making arrangements to meet someone there to sell a video game system. Police chased the men, and one was caught at Lakeview and Wellington avenues on the West Side. A gun also was found in the backyard of a home there. The men were being questioned late Thursday. Charges may be pending.

Vicious-dog trial continues

NEWTON FALLS

The civil trial to determine whether the three German shepherds of Newton Township man David Hanson will be declared vicious will continue today in Newton Falls Municipal Court.

Testimony from Hanson’s attorney was presented Thursday in the second day of the trial. The Trumbull County Dog Warden declared the dogs vicious after they were accused of an attack on a woman outside of Venture plastics in 2018, but Hanson’s attorney says the evidence does not prove the dogs were Hanson’s.

Bond set in shooting

LIBERTY

Bond was set at $10,000 by Girard Municipal Court on Wednesday for Mark D. Britt of Youngstown, who police say shot a man at the Monticello apartments Saturday night. He is charged with felonious assault and being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

The victim of that shooting was taken to a hospital with nonlife- threatening injuries. Britt was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Britt was released from the Trumbull County jail later Wednesday.

Child-sex case sentence

YOUNGSTOWN

A city man has been sentenced in federal court for photographing himself sexually assaulting two young girls. A judge in U.S. District Court handed down a 37-year prison sentence to 36-year-old Daniel Fleischer on Wednesday, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Also, Fleischer must spend the rest of his life on probation after pleading guilty in April to receiving pictures of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct and sexual exploitation of children.

According to an indictment, Fleischer photographed himself as he sexually assaulted a child in June 2011, and did the same with another child in December 2013.

Annual fireworks show

PETERSBURG

The Niki Feezle Cystic Fibrosis Explosion of Hope Foundation is hosting the ninth annual fireworks show benefiting families affected by cystic fibrosis.

Fire and Thunder at the Hollow will take place Saturday at Buffalo Hollow, which is at 51367 Dickson Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $12.50 for children 10 and under, and are available at www.nikifeezlefoundation.com.

Feezle battled cystic fibrosis. She died July 11, 2010, at age 24. Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body.

Stuff-A-Cruiser event

WARREN

Warren Police Department and the youth group from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will have a Stuff-A-Cruiser collection for the Warren G. Harding High School food pantry 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Warren Police Department, 141 South St.

The police department asks for nonperishable food and drink items and hygiene products. The pantry has requested cereal, pasta sauce, fruit cups, pudding cups, ramen noodles, juice boxes and socks/underwear sizes Youth 10 through Adult large.

Contact Stacey Altiere at StPaulsYouthConnection@gmail.com with questions.

Helps rescue man

WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners and the Lake To River Chapter of the American Red Cross on Wednesday honored Anna Forrester of Warren, who helped save the life of a man in cardiac emergency at his city home.

Forrester is employed by Gateways to Better Living, a nonprofit provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She is also trained in American Red Cross adult first aid and was in the man’s home when she found him unresponsive. She determined he was no longer breathing and lacked a pulse, so she called 911 and started chest compressions to revive him.

He began to respond shortly before ambulance personnel arrived. “Without a doubt, the skills learned in the American Red Cross training services course helped save the life of this gentleman,” the Red Cross said in a news release.

Officials honor CTNY

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and state Rep. Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, paid tribute to the Catholic Television Network of Youngstown for its success at the 2019 Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts Communicator Awards.

CTNY received awards at the academy event for its pieces on St. Columba Cathedral, the 75th anniversary of the Diocese of Youngstown, its four-part series on racism and for its radio show, “Wineskins.”

Summer Garden Party

YOUNGSTOWN

Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed to the public beginning at 3 p.m. today for the annual Summer Garden Party fundraiser. This event is hosted by the Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens. The gardens will reopen to the public Saturday morning.