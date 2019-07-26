Fish tank pump fills Youngstown home with smoke
YOUNGSTOWN — A malfunctioning pump on a fish tank filled a 358 Lora Ave. home with smoke this morning.
Youngstown Fire Department crews were called to the home about 11:05 a.m. A woman, three children and two dogs were in the home and all got out safely.
The pump also damaged a wall, firefighters said.
Crews are venting the house to rid it of smoke.
