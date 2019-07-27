Fire erupts in Liberty tonight
LIBERTY
Multiple fire departments responded to a vacant house fire on Lincoln Avenue in the township about 10:30 p.m. tonight.
Firefighters we’re still putting water on the blaze after 11:30 PM
