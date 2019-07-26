Cosby appeal to focus on other women's testimony, Quaaludes
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors set to defend Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction in appeals court next month say the accusations from other women are no coincidence, but "the culmination of a decades-long pattern of behavior."
The 82-year-old comic actor is the first celebrity convicted and sent to prison in the #MeToo era.
He is serving a three-to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.
Cosby's lawyers are raising a long list of alleged trial errors on appeal. They include the judge's decision to let five other accusers testify and references to Cosby's possession of Quaaludes and other drugs.
Montgomery County prosecutors in a filing late Thursday say the women's testimony is allowed under Pennsylvania law because it points to a "signature" crime.
Arguments in Cosby's appeal are set for Aug. 12.?
More like this from vindy.com
- June 17, 2017 midnight
At impasse, Cosby jury tests the patience of judge, defense
- September 26, 2018 9:30 a.m.
Cosby trial was racist and sexist, comedian's defenders cry
- April 30, 2018 6:18 p.m.
Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'
- April 18, 2018 11:39 a.m.
Jury hearing Bill Cosby’s testimony about quaaludes, sex
- June 16, 2017 1:06 p.m.
COSBY VERDICT | On Day 5 of jury talks, Cosby thanks fans and supporters
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.