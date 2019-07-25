Youngstown police arrest 2 on West Side
YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested two men and recovered a gun after a man was robbed today at a Steel Street bar after making arrangements to meet someone there to sell a video game system.
Police chased the men men and one was caught at Lakeview and Wellington avenues on the West Side. A gun was also found in the backyard of a home there.
