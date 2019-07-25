Youngstown police arrest 2 on West Side


July 25, 2019 at 1:48p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested two men and recovered a gun after a man was robbed today at a Steel Street bar after making arrangements to meet someone there to sell a video game system.

Police chased the men men and one was caught at Lakeview and Wellington avenues on the West Side. A gun was also found in the backyard of a home there.

