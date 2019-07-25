Prosecutors and teen murder defendant ‘in discussions’ regarding plea agreement

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office and the attorney for Dareontai Carmichael are “in discussions” to determine whether they can resolve Carmichael’s murder charge without a trial.

During a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Stanley Elkins, assistant county prosecutor, told Judge Sandra Stabile Harwood of Trumbull County Juvenile Court that he provided some of the pretrial evidence to defense attorney Rob Kokor even though Carmichael “is not entitled to” such evidence at this point.

Elkins said it was done to “move the case along” and see whether a “resolution” by way of a plea is possible.

Another pretrial hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 26.

Carmichael, 16, of Porter Street Northeast, is charged with murder in the June 4 killing of Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest. Carmichael, a high school sophomore, is also charged with felonious assault involving a gunshot wound that another man, 25, suffered.

Carmichael is accused of shooting both men behind an apartment building on Maryland Street Northwest and fleeing into the neighborhood.

Carmichael has remained in juvenile detention since he was arrested a short time after the shooting.

The prosecutor’s office could ask Judge Stabile Harwood to bind the case over to the adult court. Another option would be to prosecute Carmichael in juvenile court and seek a designation of serious youthful offender, which could produce a sentence that extends beyond age 21.

The final option would be to follow the traditional juvenile route, which could result in a sentence in an Ohio Department of Youth Services facility until age 21.

When Elkins was asked whether prosecutors plan to ask for Carmichael to be tried as an adult, he said he was not prepared to discuss that now.

If Carmichael were to be tried as an adult and convicted, the sentence on the murder charge would be 15 years to life, in addition to three years that would be imposed if he were found guilty of committing the offense with a gun.