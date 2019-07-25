Trial resumes today regarding attack on worker at Newton Falls factory

NEWTON FALLS

Staff report

Testimony will resume at 1 p.m. today in a civil trial to determine whether three German shepherd dogs owned by David Hanson of Newton Township should be declared vicious because of a Jan. 22, 2018, attack on a worker outside of Venture Plastics on Warren-Ravenna Road.

Two witnesses for the Trumbull County Dog Warden testified Wednesday in Newton Falls Municipal Court the dogs that attacked employee Rebecca Scofield were Hanson’s and live next door to the factory. The dog warden declared the dogs vicious, but Hanson appealed.

Scofield testified she had seen the dogs a few times near the factory before the attack and knew them to be Hanson’s. She also testified about the nerve damage, numbness, pain, nightmares, depression and anxiety she has suffered since the attack. The dog bites caused 10 puncture wounds in her legs and feet, she said.

Elaine Askey, human-resources director for Venture Plastics, testified to seeing the attack and knowing the three dogs taking turns lunging at Scofield’s feet were Hanson’s.

“It was like they were trying to kill something,” Askey said.

Hanson’s attorney, Harry DePietro, has said the evidence does not prove Hanson’s dogs committed the attack.