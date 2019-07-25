Trial moved to 2020

COLUMBUS

The trial of Anthony J. Pardon, 54, who is accused of killing Warren native Rachel Anderson, has been pushed back from Aug. 16 to Jan. 24, 2020. The new trial date was set earlier this week in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Pardon, of Columbus, could get the death penalty if he’s convicted. Pardon is accused of raping and killing Anderson, 24, a 2012 Warren G. Harding High School graduate who was working at a Columbus funeral home when she was killed Jan. 29, 2018.

On Monday, defense attorneys asked Judge Stephen L. McIntosh to allow them to hire an expert witness regarding cellphone-tower technology. Prosecutors turned over to the defense earlier this month cellphone data they may be using in Pardon’s trial.

Cellphone data can be used to track the movements of individuals, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last summer such data can be introduced only at a criminal trial if it was obtained through a court order.

Bond set in shooting

LIBERTY

Bond was set at $10,000 in Girard Municipal Court on Wednesday for Mark D. Britt of Youngstown, who police say shot a man at the Monticello apartments Saturday night. He is charged with felonious assault and with being a felon with a weapon.

The victim of that shooting was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Britt was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Britt was released from the Trumbull County jail Wednesday.

Teen arrested after family dog is kicked

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a 17-year-old after they said he kicked the family dog and threatened a family member at his Beechwood Drive home Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The victim told police Camron Moffo began kicking his dog after his other dog defecated in the house.

The victim told Moffo to stop, but Moffo threatened to “beat his a--” when the victim said he was calling the police.

Moffo faces a charge of domestic violence.

Hospital, others sued

YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman woman is suing St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, several of its doctors and Mercy Health, claiming surgeons left foreign surgical objects inside her after a hip revision surgery in 2009.

Paul Knott of Cleveland, attorney for Shirley Jacobs and her husband, Thomas Jacobs, filed Wednesday in Mahoning Common Pleas Court two counts of negligence against the hospital, its health network and several physicians including doctors James and Raymond Boniface of Boardman, David Dean of Florida, Kevin Koth of Illinois and another unidentified Boardman doctor.

The suit claims the surgical objects were only discovered and removed upon a third revision surgery in 2018. The suit alleges Jacobs suffered “severe and permanent personal injuries” to her hip and leg as well as related medical bills and a loss of wages. The suit seeks judgment in excess of $25,000.

Head-butted in robbery

WARREN

An employee was head-butted by a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon robbery of a shopping cart full of items from Family Dollar, 2186 Parkman Road NW.

The store’s manager said two females filled up a cart with items and then left the store without paying about 5 p.m., causing the manager to follow them as they loaded the items into the trunk of a vehicle.

As the manager tried to pull the items out of the trunk, one of the women head-butted the manager, who then took photos with her phone as one of the women tried to block the license plates. The manager got a good photo of one of the women, police said.

The manager, 40, suffered an apparent minor injury. The value of items stolen was estimated at $400.

Letson challenges Law

WARREN

Atty. Daniel Letson has filed a challenge to the candidacy of Randy Law as an independent candidate for Warren mayor on the grounds that Law is affiliated with the Trumbull County Republican Party and “not unaffiliated from any political party as the law requires.” He filed the challenge with the county elections board.

Letson’s letter says Law was “an affiliated party member in the very last election in 2018 before he filed his nominating petitions as an independent candidate before the 2019 primary election.”

The board has not yet scheduled a hearing in the matter.

Family sues attorney

YOUNGSTOWN

The family of a Struthers man who filed a lawsuit alleging his wrongful death while in police custody is suing their former attorney, John A. McNally III of Youngstown, accusing him of mishandling the case.

Garry Robbins, 49, died after his arrest by Coitsville police in May 2013. The family’s wrongful-death suit, filed in 2015 by McNally against the Coitsville department and Clemente McKay Ambulance Inc., claims responders improperly restrained Robbins, causing him to asphyxiate.

The family’s legal malpractice suit against McNally, filed Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, claims McNally didn’t plead the right claims in the case and voluntarily withdrew the case last year without telling the Robbins’ family.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $25,000, along with interest and court costs.

Interactive event at farm

CANFIELD

The Columbiana-Mahoning-Trumbull Beef Ambassadors, a youth group that focuses on public education, promotion of the beef community and professional development, will provide interactive learning stations for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mill Creek MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road.

Participants will meet and interact with local beef producers and learn about beef cows. For those wanting a complete hands-on experience, a live animal display will be available. Along with the learning displays and children’s activities, a lunch complete with hamburgers and all-beef hot dogs will be provided.

For information, call Haley Shoemaker, program coordinator, at 330-533-5538 or 234-575-9815.

Swimming lessons

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor learn-to-swim lessons for children age 5 to 18 at Northside Pool, 2201 Belmont Ave., from noon to 12:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as well as Aug. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20.

Instructors with the YMCA of Youngstown will provide the lessons. A total of 50 spots are available. Registration is required and can be completed at the pool or by calling 330-743-4035.