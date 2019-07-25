State lawmakers honor Catholic Television Network of Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and state Rep. Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, paid tribute to the Catholic Television Network of Youngstown for its success at the 2019 Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts Communicator Awards.
CTNY received awards at the academy event for its pieces on St. Columba Cathedral, the 75th anniversary of the Diocese of Youngstown, its four-part series on racism and for its radio show, Wineskins.
