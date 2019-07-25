BREAKING: ODNR report gave warning signs for Kinsman dam disaster

State lawmakers honor Catholic Television Network of Youngstown


July 25, 2019 at 11:31a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and state Rep. Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, paid tribute to the Catholic Television Network of Youngstown for its success at the 2019 Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts Communicator Awards.

CTNY received awards at the academy event for its pieces on St. Columba Cathedral, the 75th anniversary of the Diocese of Youngstown, its four-part series on racism and for its radio show, Wineskins.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900