St. Pat's fest gets under way Thursday in Hubbard
HUBBARD
The 61st annual St. Patrick Parish Festival will run from Thursday to Aug. 4 at 357 N. Main St., offering food, rides and entertainment.
Admission is free, and participants can purchase a wristband for the rides. The festival operates from 6 to 11 p.m. each day.
Homemade food brings people back to the festival every year. The festival offers delicacies including stuffed cabbage, cavatelli, meatballs, barbecued spare ribs, pulled pork, gyros and lamb cooked on a spit.
“Faith, family and community – that’s what we offer in the festival,” said John Bartos, parish deacon. “That’s what we are all about here. The kids can play some simple games, and you can sit down and eat with your neighbors. Nowadays, you hardly even talk to your neighbors.”
The food is cooked by parishioners as it has been for the last 61 years.
There will be a basket raffle at 11 p.m. each day, and the grand prize is a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab 4x4 worth $50,000. There are 2,000 tickets available at $50 apiece.
Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 26, 2019 12:08 a.m.
61st Hubbard St. Pat's Festival starts Aug. 1
- August 5, 2010 12:03 a.m.
St. Pat’s festival kicks off today in Hubbard
- July 31, 2008 midnight
The annual St. Patrick’s Church Festival takes over Hubbard at 6 p.m. and runs all weekend.
- July 23, 2019 midnight
The top five global concert tours, ranked by average box office gross per city, for the most recent
- May 22, 2008 midnight
May 28
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.