St. Pat's fest gets under way Thursday in Hubbard

HUBBARD

The 61st annual St. Patrick Parish Festival will run from Thursday to Aug. 4 at 357 N. Main St., offering food, rides and entertainment.

Admission is free, and participants can purchase a wristband for the rides. The festival operates from 6 to 11 p.m. each day.

Homemade food brings people back to the festival every year. The festival offers delicacies including stuffed cabbage, cavatelli, meatballs, barbecued spare ribs, pulled pork, gyros and lamb cooked on a spit.

“Faith, family and community – that’s what we offer in the festival,” said John Bartos, parish deacon. “That’s what we are all about here. The kids can play some simple games, and you can sit down and eat with your neighbors. Nowadays, you hardly even talk to your neighbors.”

The food is cooked by parishioners as it has been for the last 61 years.

There will be a basket raffle at 11 p.m. each day, and the grand prize is a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab 4x4 worth $50,000. There are 2,000 tickets available at $50 apiece.

