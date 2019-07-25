POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown, the city of Canfield, and Poland and Boardman townships:

AUSTINTOWN

July 16

Drugs: A traffic stop near Industrial and South Meridian roads resulted in a summons charging Chaquita L. Bush, 35, with drug abuse. Bush, of Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, had a suspected marijuana cigarette, as well as a bag with about 30 grams of suspected marijuana she admitted was hers, a report indicated.

Drugs: Lanaiya D. Garcia, 18, of South Heights Avenue, Youngstown was charged with drug abuse (cocaine) and possessing drug paraphernalia after authorities had pulled her over in the 200 block of North Meridian Road. Garcia had a container with a bag of suspected crack cocaine, along with a digital scale, police alleged.

July 17

Drugs/trespassing: Officers charged Amber L. Kelm of Arlington Boulevard, Newton Falls, with criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and drug abuse after alleging Kelm, 31, refused several times to leave Ice House Inn, 5516 W. Webb Road, after having been terminated from the business, then pulled from officers. Kelm also had in her vehicle a cigarette pack with a bag of three oxycodone pills for which she had no valid prescription, a report showed.

Theft by deception: A scam was reported in the 100 block of Country Green Drive, though no further details were in the report.

Criminal damaging: A rock was evidently used to break a vehicle’s windshield in the 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Trespassing: Lamarr D. Greene, 25, of Redondo Road, Youngstown, faced a criminal-trespassing charge when, police said, he was in an apartment in the 1000 block of Compass West Drive after having been warned in June to stay off the property.

July 18

Arrest: Kent authorities handed Johnathan P. Perry, 27, to Austintown police. The Mogadore man was wanted on three outstanding Austintown Area Court warrants charging two counts of violating a protection order and one of failing to appear on a telephone-harassment charge.

Possible overdose: Police were called to the 4800 block of Westchester Drive after a man and a woman had apparently suffered a drug overdose.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly fled in a brown Nissan sport utility vehicle after having stolen meat products from Rulli Bros., 4331 Kirk Road.

Theft: Christopher S. Anderson, 18, of Bainbridge Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with stealing a notebook, a USB cable, an ink pen, fireworks and other items from Dollar General, 2002 S. Raccoon Road.

July 19

Burglary: Guns were taken from a building someone had broken into in the 4300 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle at a business in the 1800 block of Paisley Street was found with a broken rear window.

Possible child endangerment: Authorities received information that a child had been injured in a possible child-abuse situation in the 4700 block of Norquest Boulevard.

Drugs: Police in the 4200 block of New Road pulled over then charged Kenneth K. Cochrane of South Meridian Road, Austintown, with drug abuse (cocaine) after alleging Cochrane, 42, had a bag of suspected crack cocaine in his sock.

Theft: Someone tried to use an Ohltown Road resident’s stolen credit card.

Theft by deception: A Cannon Road woman told police of having been scammed of $200.

July 20

Burglary: To a residence in the 1000 block of Collins Street, from which a bicycle was taken.

Possible theft: A purse and an iPhone were reported lost or stolen at Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Burglary: Someone reportedly entered a room at Westgate Motel, 4493 Mahoning Ave., and removed $1,540 in cash.

Drugs: Police on Mahoning Avenue pulled over and wrote a summons charging Nautica D.S. Rivers, 23, of Rosewood Avenue, Youngstown, with having a digital scale with suspected marijuana residue. Also, officers took Pre’Seana Rushton, 22, of Rosemont Avenue, Austintown, into custody on a Youngstown Municipal Court warrant.

July 21

Counterfeit: While assisting with a checkpoint in Boardman checking for drivers operating a vehicle impaired, police charged Trevoris C. Washington, 23, of Irmo, S.C., with possessing counterfeit currency, a felony, when, they alleged, he had in a bag 20 fake $100 bills. In addition, they cited John C. Cardenas, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., on a charge of having a suspected marijuana cigarette.

Fraud: A Dehoff Driver resident reported unauthorized credit-card charges.

Domestic violence: Courtney L. Combine, 33, of Bryant Drive, Austintown, was charged with the crime after the father of one of her children alleged that during an ongoing argument, Combine grabbed a pair of sunglasses off his head, then scratched the accuser behind his ear and on his neck with her fingernails. She also broke and threw the sunglasses at him, the victim further alleged.

CANFIELD

July 16

Arrests: Authorities in the 200 block of South Broad Street charged Haley A. Taylor, 26, of Newton Drive, Newton Falls, with possessing drug-abuse instruments and prostitution; Amanda R. Swantek, 40, of South Avenue, Boardman, with falsification, prostitution, possessing drug paraphernalia and drug-abuse instruments; and Brian P. Connolly, 52, of South Broad, Canfield, with soliciting.

July 19

Summons: A traffic stop on Herbert Road led to a summons charging Champ’ell L.M. Tatum, 28, of Roberts Avenue Southeast, Warren, with driving under suspension.

July 20

Summons: Police in the 500 block of Blueberry Hill Drive wrote a summons charging a 16-year-old Canfield boy with being an unruly juvenile.

POLAND

July 21

Aggravated menacing: A Westlake, Ohio, man reported having been threatened while at a residence in the 3700 block of Tuscany Court.

BOARDMAN

July 19

Arrest: Youngstown police in the 3700 block of Market Street handed to township authorities Justin Queener of Brownlee Avenue, Youngstown, who faced a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, related to a March 28 situation in which Queener, 32, was accused of failing to return by the agreed-upon time a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu he had rented from Hertz Rent-a-Car, 7735 Market.

Fraud: A Red Tail Hawk Drive woman who experienced difficulty setting up a computer she had bought told authorities a caller offered to charge $200 to assist her in that manner before a second caller claimed such services had been discontinued. A short time later, the accuser reported, she came home and discovered a webcam was on, apparently after hackers had gained remote access to her computer.

Harassment: An irate customer reportedly called Sweeney Chevrolet Inc., 8010 Market St., and threatened to drive his vehicle through the dealership.

Drugs: Mill Creek MetroParks authorities relinquished custody to Boardman police of Jason M. Gray, 37, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, who faced an inducing-panic charge, related to a heroin overdose May 26 at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Cook Avenue. Gray was found on his back in a stairwell before being given one dose of naloxone and regaining consciousness, a report showed.

Theft: A patient at a Market Street nursing home reported a bag containing about $25 worth of items had been removed from her room.

Theft: The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department transferred custody of Jonathan J. McFall, 26, to Boardman police. McFall, of Elmwood Avenue, Warren, was wanted on a theft warrant accusing him of breaking into a Firnley Avenue home May 28 and taking a Sony PlayStation 4 game console and related accessories.

Fraud: A Glenwood Avenue woman told police someone she had befriended via an online app convinced her to provide her checking-account routing number before she saw that a $950 business check was deposited into her checking account with the accuser’s name forged on the back. Soon after, the victim discovered her account was $2,000 in the red.

Harassment: An employee with an Arby’s restaurant, 29 Boardman-Canfield Road, told police a caller claiming to represent the business’s corporate headquarters said he would come to the fast-food restaurant within a 25-minute period to arrest a co-worker.

Harassment: A man reportedly called Dairy Queen, 6120 Market St., asking general questions pertaining to business operations before becoming verbally abusive.

Theft: A resident at a South Avenue long-term care facility noticed $25 missing from her room.

Theft: Dakota R. Michael, 19, of Center Road, North Lima, was charged with taking two cellphones from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

July 20

Arrests: Police at an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint in the 4100 block of South Avenue charged Keith L. Foster, 18, of South Jackson Street, Youngstown, with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and drug abuse, as well as Kahna O. Matthews, 18, of Atkinson Avenue, Youngstown, with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI. A loaded .40-caliber weapon was found for which neither had a concealed-carry permit, and both of whom were not old enough to have; in addition, Foster had a bag of suspected marijuana in his pocket, authorities alleged.

Theft: Jaylyn S. Coleman, 31, of West Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, was charged, accused of stealing $85 worth of children’s clothing from T.J. Maxx & More, 717 Boardman-Poland Road.

Stolen property: Poland Village police transferred to Boardman authorities custody of Kayla D. Guerriero-Harvey, 23, of Ohio Avenue, Poland, who was wanted on charges of receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card, pertaining to a July 16 situation in which a West Boulevard woman noticed items missing from her car, including credit cards that someone attempted to use at three area locations to rack up a total of $671 worth of fraudulent purchases. In addition, Robert J.M. Fertig Jr., 24, of Knauf Road, Canfield, was arrested on the same charges related to the same crime when he came to the police station to pay Guerriero-Harvey’s bond.

Fraud: A man told police two credit cards were stolen from his Mathews Road residence before he found that more than $7,400 worth of fraudulent charges had been made with them. He also discovered a PayPal account was opened in his name without permission.

Theft: A man reportedly left in a black Dodge Durango after having stolen from Walmart three packs of baseball-card sleeves.

Theft: Natacha L. Pastrana and Latrell K. Mickell, both 18 and of Ridge Avenue, Youngstown, were charged in the theft of a cellphone mount and inverter from Walmart.

Drugs: A traffic stop at an OVI checkpoint in the 4100 block of South Avenue led to a drug-abuse charge against Jaylon A. Sanders of Hillman Way, Boardman, after authorities alleged Sanders, 20, had in the car four Xanex pills without a prescription.

July 21

Assault: A woman alleged her former boyfriend’s current girlfriend grabbed her hair, punched the accuser repeatedly and scratched her several times after the victim had gone to his Orlo Lane home to drop off their son.

Auto theft: A 2012 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle was stolen in the 90 block of Jennette Drive.

Counterfeit: Authorities at an OVI checkpoint in the 4100 block of South Avenue arrested Trevoris C. Washington, 23, of Irmo, S.C., on a felony counterfeiting charge after alleging having found 20 phony $100 bills in the car. An investigation was to determine if any such bills had been used to make purchases in the area, a report said. Also, police cited John C. Cardenas, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., on a marijuana-possession charge.

Domestic violence: Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force picked up Jermaine C. Bunn Jr. of Compass West Drive, Austintown, who was wanted on warrants charging one count each of domestic violence and making domestic-violence threats after his girlfriend alleged that during a heated text-message exchange, Bunn, 22, came to her Glenwood Avenue residence and aimed a handgun at her, struck her face with the weapon and bit the accuser’s hand. In a separate situation, police were called to an area near Hudson Drive, where she alleged Bunn had thrown her from a vehicle.

Breaking and entering: Officers responded to an alarm at Market Street Elementary School, 5555 Market St., where they found a door open and a bar lock on the floor nearby before reviewing surveillance footage that reportedly captured six or seven teen and preteen males walking and running inside the school. One of the suspects was seen riding a skateboard through a hallway, a report indicated.

Drugs: Lajuan A. White, 21, faced charges of possessing a dangerous drug and drug abuse after having been stopped at an OVI checkpoint in the 4100 block of South Avenue. White, of West Hylda Avenue, Youngstown, had a small bag of suspected marijuana as well as a small unmarked pill, police alleged.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly stole a camping lantern, a tackle box and camping fuel from Walmart.

Domestic violence: Kenneth K. Veneroso of Devonshire Drive, Boardman, was charged with one count each of domestic violence and making domestic-violence threats after his sister alleged that after having been upset because of visitors to the home the previous day, Veneroso, 51, struck her face, then held down the accuser and choked her before taking off his shirt and placing it in her mouth. He also made various threats, she further alleged.

Theft: A Forest Park Drive woman discovered a $10,000 pair of earrings had been stolen.

July 22

Theft: A man reportedly stole a 30-inch push mower valued at $999 from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd.

Theft: Two women reportedly took about $1,329 worth of shirts and other clothing items from Pink by Victoria Secret in Southern Park Mall.

Theft: A woman age 35 to 40 reportedly stole $10 worth of candy, trash bags and air fresheners from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Theft: A man discovered 93 bottles of a nutrition drink had been removed from a set of steps in front of his home in the 6100 block of Market Street.

Theft: After pulling him over, officers charged Elijah J. Taylor, 39, of Mistletoe Avenue, Youngstown, with five counts of theft after alleging Taylor stole a variety of merchandise, including four push mowers, in five shoplifting situations that began late last month at Home Depot, where he’s accused in four such crimes. The other took place at Lowe’s, 1100 Doral Drive, a report stated.

July 23

Aggravated menacing: An Oakridge Drive man alleged his former boyfriend held a knife to his throat.

Menacing: Officers responded to an argument between two women at a Youngstown-Poland Road laundry facility, where one of them alleged the other had threatened to beat her up and spit on her children.

Criminal mischief: Two men noticed someone had spit several times on their cars while they patronized a Market Street restaurant.

Theft: A Poland woman reported her purse stolen while at a Market Street restaurant.

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a detached garage to a home in the 800 block of Southern Boulevard before removing a 20-foot extension ladder, a lawn mower, a snow blower and a gas-powered chain saw.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle in the 100 block of Washington Boulevard was found with a broken driver’s-side window.

Domestic violence: A 17-year-old Boardman boy was charged after a family member alleged the teen threatened her after he reportedly had kicked the family dog.

Pursuit: Officers investigated a report about a suspicious person near Euclid Boulevard and Nellbert Lane before reporting a man led them on a foot chase. They lost sight of him in a wooded area near Indianola Road, a report said.

Drugs: Authorities answered a complaint about a possibly intoxicated woman at an East Western Reserve Road gas station, where they charged Jennifer L. Mills, 36, of Mayflower Drive, Boardman, with drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia. Found was a tightly wrapped $10 bill, the likes of which are commonly used for drug purposes, along with a suspected crack-cocaine pipe and a substance that tested positive for heroin, officers alleged.

Theft: A 13-year-old Warren boy was charged with theft and possessing criminal tools after being accused of stealing a$100 set of headphones from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road, and using a box cutter to open the packaging.

Theft: A woman told police $190 had been stolen from her bag as she waited for a bus at a bus stop in the 1300 block of Doral Drive.