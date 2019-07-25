Ohio State Fair remembers moon landing’s 50th anniversary with butter astronauts
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
The moon may be made of cheese, but these astronauts are made of butter.
The Ohio State Fair is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with life-size butter sculptures of Neil Armstrong and his fellow astronauts.
Gov. Mike DeWine opened the 166th edition of the fair Wednesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Afterward, the Republican governor toured the fairgrounds and stopped by this year’s butter display.
The display features a life-size sculpture of Wapakoneta native Armstrong saluting the American flag after planting it on the moon’s surface as he stands beside a lunar module.
The display also includes the Apollo 11 emblem and life-size sculptures of Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins sitting beside the traditional butter cow and calf.
