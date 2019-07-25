Niki Feezle fireworks show is Saturday in Petersburg

PETERSBURG — The Niki Feezle Cystic Fibrosis Explosion of Hope Foundation is hosting the ninth annual fireworks show benefiting families affected by cystic fibrosis.

Fire and Thunder at the Hollow will take place Saturday at Buffalo Hollow, which is located at 51367 Dickson Road. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Niki Feezle fought a hard fight with cystic fibrosis. She died July 11, 2010, at the age of 24.

Tickets for adults cost $25 and $12.50 for children 10 and under. Tickets are available at www.nikifeezlefoundation.com.