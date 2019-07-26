MetroParks suiting Green Twp. over bike trail property
YOUNGSTOWN
Mill Creek MetroParks is suing Green Township and its trustees to acquire a little more than an acre of township-owned land near Calla Cemetery for an ongoing recreational bike trail project.
The eminent-domain suit, filed Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, offers $6,500 for the two parcels, which combined are valued at $15,100, according to the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office.
“They have talked to us a couple times, and what they presented to us we felt was unacceptable to the township and the community,” said Trustee George Toy. “It’s a shame Mill Creek MetroParks has gone this far – to sue another government identity.”
Toy said the MetroParks’ proposed route also would cut across a portion of the cemetery’s driveway.
This is the MetroParks’ 12th eminent-domain suit filed since November, according to court records.
Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 26, 2019 midnight
MetroParks sues Green Twp. for land
- April 24, 2019 midnight
Green Township responds to MetroParks eminent domain lawsuits
- July 22, 2019 5:53 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING FRIDAY
- July 26, 2019 4:59 a.m.
TODAY'S VINDICATOR HEADLINES
- June 18, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Legislator’s eminent-domain bill aims to stop MetroParks from taking private land for bike trail
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.