Improvement projects set for Mill Creek Park
Staff report
CANFIELD
Mill Creek MetroParks board of commissioners approved multiple bids for improvement projects in or near the park at a special meeting Wednesday.
Dot Construction Co. of Canfield was selected to complete the restoration of Sycamore Bridge for $210,052. The park also received a Federal Highway Administration grant for the project of about $160,000.
The improvement project will clean and re-point the stone bridge and protect against erosion.
The board also hired RT Vernal Paving and Excavating of North Lima to complete improvements along the bikeway for $138,277.
The project includes two miles of paving between Western Reserve Road and state Route 446 in Canfield Township.
