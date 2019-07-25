Man found shot to death on South Side

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Just after the body of a man found shot to death Wednesday was driven away from a South Side home, friends and family linked hands just outside the crime scene tape and prayed.

They made a circle around the mother of the victim, who was seated in a chair in the front yard of a home in the 500 block of East Philadelphia Avenue.

“We’re all supposed to be happy,” whoever was leading the prayer said. “We’re all going home someday. We don’t know when.”

Police were called to the home about 12:30 p.m. after a family member discovered the victim. From the way police were stationed, it appeared the man was shot inside the home near the front door, but detectives released very little information, other than to say it appeared the man had been shot to death.

If the death is ruled a homicide, it would be the 13th in the city this year. In 2018, Youngstown had 26 homicides. There were nine homicides at this point in 2018.

Police would not release the man’s name, saying that would have to come from the Mahoning County Coroner’s office.

The Mahoning County Dog Warden was also called for a large dog tied up in the backyard and another dog that was inside the home. When the victim’s body was wheeled out of the home, the dog in the backyard began running in circles and barking.

Of the 13 homicides this year, police have made an arrest in four cases, and have strong suspects in two others, one of which may be ruled self-defense.

Five of this year’s homicides have taken place on the South Side, with three on the East Side, four on the North Side and one on the West Side.