Mahoning commissioners told $400K in disaster recovery loans made
YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded 16 disaster recovery loans totaling nearly $400,000 of about 150 applications made thus far at a federal center opened earlier this month in Boardman.
All but one of those loans went to Mahoning County homeowners or renters, said SBA spokesman Tamim Choudhury, who appeared before county commissioners this morning.
“We are happy with the progress, but we would like to see more people coming in,” he told The Vindicator. “A lot of people hear the word ‘loan,’ they get scared off.
“This is not something scary. If you don’t want the loan, no problem.”
At previous public meetings this month, Choudhury has said disaster recovery grants available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency often aren’t enough to rebuild a home. He urged residents to at least apply, rather than miss an additional opportunity for relief before the Aug. 19 deadline to grant assistance.
