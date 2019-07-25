'Lives in danger,' Youngstown firefighters union says

YOUNGSTOWN

The president of the city’s firefighters union said the administration is putting “lives in danger” with its proposal to eliminate two battalion chiefs through attrition and waiting to improve a poorly-functioning radio system.

Charlie Smith, the union president, told The Vindicator the department is already down four firefighters from about 18 months ago and reducing the number of battalion chiefs is a major concern.

“Any further reductions will have an impact upon not only public safety, but firefighters as well,” he said. “The position the administration wants to cut helps to reduce the risk of firefighter injury and death. Our firefighters have to be safe to protect lives and property.”

But city council’s safety committee voted 3-0 tonight to recommend a change to the master salary ordinance to reduce two battalion chief positions when two retire. One is expected to leave in December and another in one year to 18 months, Fire Chief Barry Finley said.

