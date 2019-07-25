Hunt Valve contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won a $155,584 federal contract set aside for small business from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of safety-relief valves.

U-Haul products

SALEM

Salem Security Storage, 1210 S. Ellsworth Ave., is offering U-Haul trucks, truck sales, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies, boxes and in-store pickup for boxes.

Business partners are Thomas and C. Robert Eastek. Business hours are from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products by calling 330-277-2109.

Dryer-vent services

YOUNGSTOWN

Rich Savage has aligned with Dryer Vent Wizard to offer home and commercial dryer-vent maintenance services in the Youngstown area. To schedule an appointment, call 330-491-2884.

Breast implants recalled after link to more cancer cases

WASHINGTON

Breast-implant maker Allergan Inc. issued a worldwide recall Wednesday for certain textured models after regulators alerted the company to a heightened cancer risk with the devices.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it called for the removal after new information showed Allergan’s Biocell breast implants with a textured surface were tied to the vast majority of cases of a rare form of lymphoma. The move follows similar action in France, Australia, Canada and other nations.

The FDA is not recommending women with the implants have them removed because the cancer is so rare, but say they should check with their doctor if they have symptoms, which include pain and swelling.

Biocell implants feature a textured surface designed to prevent slippage and to minimize scar tissue. Those models account for just 5 percent of the U.S. market. The vast majority of breast implants used in the U.S. have a smooth surface.

Wednesday’s recall does not affect Allergan’s smooth implants or a different Allergan textured implant sold under the Microcell brand.

Judge blocks Trump asylum restrictions at US-Mexico border

SAN FRANCISCO

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration Wednesday to stop denying asylum to anyone who transits through another country to reach the U.S. border, marking the latest legal defeat for a president waging an all-out battle to stem the flow of migrants entering from Mexico.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco came hours after another federal judge in Washington, D.C., let the 9-day-old policy stand. The California judge’s preliminary injunction halts the policy while the lawsuit plays out in court.

The new policy denies asylum to anyone who passes through another country on the way to the U.S. without seeking protection there. Most crossing the Mexican border are from Central America, but it would apply to all nationalities except countries that border the U.S.

Staff/wire reports