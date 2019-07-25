Hubbard councilwoman to plead guilty Tuesday to false statement on re-election petition

Staff report

WARREN

Hubbard Councilwoman Lisha Pompili Baumiller is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to a bill of information alleging she made a false statement relating to an election petition she filed this year for re-election to Hubbard City Council.

Her plea to the two misdemeanor offenses is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Andrew Logan in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. Documents in the case say she filed a declaration of candidacy petition Jan. 9 on which she certified she had witnessed the writing of every signature on the petition, but that turned out not to be true.

She also presented an affidavit, swearing under oath that she was present when two men signed their names on her candidacy petition, but it was later learned that their spouses had signed their names, the documents say.

She also later admitted she had not witnessed the signatures. It was the same issue that caused Pompili Baumiller to have too few valid signatures on her petitions and caused the Trumbull County Board of Elections to remove her from the ballot to run in the May primary for re-election.