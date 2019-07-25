Hopewell Theatre plans fundraiser event at A La Cart

YOUNGSTOWN

Hopewell Theatre will present a special “Fun-Raiser” event at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St., Canfield, to launch its upcoming season.

Tickets are $30 and include a full dinner buffet, dessert, cash wine bar, entertainment and a silent auction. Call 330-746-5455 or go to hopewelltheatre.org.

Local television personalities Glenn Stevens and Regina Reynolds will emcee the event, which includes Just Friends Community Chorus performing hits of the 1950s, Tom Gent and Maureen Gorman Stenglein singing classic show tunes and stand-up comedian Jenna Cintavey and improvisational comedy troupe The Dinner Theatre Rejects.

Children’s theater tour coming to BWR to stage production

YOUNGSTOWN

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is coming to Ballet Western Reserve, 220 W. Boardman St., downtown.

The nation’s largest touring children’s theater, the famed Missoula has been touring for nearly 50 years.

The camp is open to anyone entering grades 1 through 12. Tuition is $125. Register at the Parent Portal at balletwesternreserve.org.

Auditions and rehearsals will take place the first day of camp, with students being selected for cast and directorial positions in “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

Rehearsals will run from 10 a.m. 2:15 p.m. Aug. 5 to 9.

There will be performances at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Ford Theater, inside Youngstown State University’s Bliss Hall. Tickets will be $10 ($7 for seniors, and $5 for students and children) at the door.

Fireworks, music will combine in show

PETERSBURG

Fire and Thunder at the Hollow, a fireworks show choreographed to music, will take place Saturday at Buffalo Hollow, 51367 Dickson Road.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 ($12.50 for children under 10) and available in advance at nikifeezlefoundation.org

Jazz ensemble to play at state conference

BOARDMAN

The Boardman High School Jazz 1 Ensemble has been selected to perform at the 2020 Ohio Music Educators Association Professional Development Conference in Cincinnati. More than 200 school ensembles apply to perform at the event but only about 20 are selected through a blind audition process, said Tom Ruggieri, BHS bands director.

The jazz ensemble will appear locally at 6 p.m. Sunday at Waterworth Park in Salem, and at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at Maag Outdoor Theater in Boardman Park.

Death Punch tour is coming to Covelli

YOUNGSTOWN

Five Finger Death Punch will bring its fall headlining tour to Covelli Centre on Nov. 27.

Opening for the hard rock band will be Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire from the Gods.

A ticket pre-sale will begin today at noon at ticketmaster.com and run through 10 a.m. Friday. General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Covelli Centre box office.

Five Finger will donate a portion from every ticket sold on the tour to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors America’s defenders, veterans, first-responders, their families and those in need.

This marks a continuation of the relationship the band started with the foundation when it was named beneficiary of the proceeds from their collaboration hit single “Blue On Black,” which has been dominating the rock radio charts this summer.

Packard hall gets a new digital sign

WARREN

A new digital sign has been installed in front of Packard Music Hall, replacing the previous sign that used plastic letters on a backlit white board.

The new sign includes an 8-foot by 10-foot LED panel. It was funded through two anonymous donations, and the JAC Management Group, the Packard Band, the W.D. Packard Foundation, Trumbull Town Hall, Community Skilled Healthcare Centre and the patrons of Warren Civic Music, and will be used to announce and promote events at the hall.

The total project cost was close to $70,000. Current contributions total approximately $57,000, and the W.D. Packard Foundation is still accepting donations through The Community Foundation.

To donate, mail checks to: The W.D. Packard Foundation, attn: PMH Sign Project, c/o The Community Foundation, 7 W. State St., Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146

Bill Frisell is coming to the Kent Stage

KENT

Guitarist and composer Bill Frisell will play The Kent Stage on Sept. 15. Tickets are $32 and $22 for the 7:30 p.m. concert, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thekentstage.com or by phone at 330-677-5005.

Recognized as one of America’s 21 most vital and productive performing artists, Frisell is the guest curator for the Roots of Americana series at Jazz at Lincoln Center and resident artistic director at San Francisco Jazz.